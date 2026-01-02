Hand bruises due to aspirin, Trump brushes off concerns

23:20

US President Donald Trump





"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?" Trump said, as reported by CNN, citing his interview with The Wall Street Journal.





"They'd rather have me take the smaller one. I take the larger one, but I've done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising," the 79-year-old US President said on the recent reports of visible bruising, including persistent marks on his right hand and new discolouration on his left.





Observers also raised concerns about swelling in Trump's legs and his appearing to doze at public events.





Following his interview, the US President took to the social media platform Truth Social, stating that the White House Doctors had reported that he was in "PERFECT HEALTH" and "ACED" his cognitive examination for the third straight time.





"I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by "STUPID" or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!" Trump stated in his post. -- ANI

