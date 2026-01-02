HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Five Shiv Sena candidates elected unopposed to Thane civic body

Fri, 02 January 2026
19:39
File image
File image
The Shiv Sena on Friday claimed that five of its candidates have been elected unopposed to the 131-member Thane Municipal Corporation.

Speaking to reporters, a party spokesperson claimed that Sena candidates Jaishree Phatak, Sukhada More, Ram Repale, Ekta Bhoir, and Shital Dhamale have been elected unopposed from the wards in the Wagle Estate region ahead of the polls scheduled on January 15.

Jaishree is the wife of former MLC Ravi Phatak, who is close to Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while Sukhada More is the wife of the state secretary of the Shiv Sena and former Thane mayor.

However, poll authorities are yet to confirm the development. -- PTI

