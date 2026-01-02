HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Encroachments linked to 'stone pelters' demolished in Rajasthan

Fri, 02 January 2026
21:19
Illegal encroachments at around two dozen residences of those accused in a recent stone pelting incident in Chomu were removed by the local municipal council on Friday, officials said. 

"The action was taken on the encroachments made by those involved in the stone-throwing incident. Notices were issued to 23 encroachers, giving them until Wednesday to remove their illegal constructions. Following the deadline, the demolition action was carried out," a government official said. 

SHO Chomu Pradeep Sharma said that security arrangements were made during the action along Imam Chowk and Pathan Mohalla area. 

The controversy began on December 25 night, when a dispute arose over the installation of iron railings outside a mosque near the Chomu bus stand. 

During this, some people pelted stones at police, leaving six cops injured. 

Due to the tense situation, internet services were suspended in the town for two days. -- PTI

