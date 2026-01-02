HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, cold wave conditions likely till Jan 5

Fri, 02 January 2026
Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Friday morning as cold day conditions prevailed, the Met office said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 9.1 degrees Celsius. 

Other stations logged similar readings, with Palam and Lodhi Road recording a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius each, Ridge 8.7 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 8.1 degrees Celsius. The weather office said a cold wave was likely to affect isolated places between January 2 and January 5. 

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the normal average temperature, it said. Cold day conditions are declared when the maximum temperature falls 4.5 notches below normal, he added. 

The weather office further said dense to very dense fog is likely to continue during the night and morning hours at many places in Delhi. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 18 degrees Celsius. -- PTI

