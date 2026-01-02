HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi car blast: NIA conducts searches in south Kashmir

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
17:52
image
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama districts as part of its probe into the November 10 blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, officials said. 

They said the NIA sleuths, assisted by police and CRPF, brought along one of the accused -- Yasir Ahmad Dar -- to the searches. 

Ahmad was arrested in connection with the "white collar" terror module. 

The officials said the searches were going on in the Padpawan area of Shopian and the Pampore locality of Pulwama, both in south Kashmir. 

The searches were carried out at the instance of Dar, the ninth accused in the case, who had told the investigators about some hideouts in these areas, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai's mayor will be Hindu-Marathi: Fadnavis
LIVE! Mumbai's mayor will be Hindu-Marathi: Fadnavis

Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby
Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby

A six-month-old infant in Indore, born after 10 years of prayers, died due to water contamination, highlighting a larger outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in the Bhagirathpura area. Residents claim 15 deaths, while the health department...

'Poison was distributed in Indore': Rahul Gandhi
'Poison was distributed in Indore': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh after at least 10 people died allegedly due to contaminated water in Indore, accusing them of negligence and insensitivity.

Umar Khalid case: US lawmakers write to Indian envoy
Umar Khalid case: US lawmakers write to Indian envoy

A group of US lawmakers has written to the Indian Ambassador to the United States, urging a fair and timely trial for activist Umar Khalid, who has been detained under the UAPA.

'Bad neighbours' can't seek water: Jaishankar
'Bad neighbours' can't seek water: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserts India's right to defend against terrorism from 'bad neighbours' while highlighting India's support for friendly nations.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO