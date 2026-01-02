HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': HC bail to ex-CM Baghel's son Chaitanya

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
19:06
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel./ANI Video Grab
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel./ANI Video Grab
The Chhattisgarh high court on Friday granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, in two cases related to the alleged liquor scam.   

The HC granted him bail in a case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate and another by Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing, ED counsel Saurabh Kumar Pande said. 

The ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel in July last year in connection with its money laundering probe in the alleged scam, while the ACB/EOW placed him under arrest, while he was in jail, in September in its case linked to the corruption probe. 

The liquor "scam" in the state, according to the ED, was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022 when Chhattisgarh was governed by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government. 

The alleged scam resulted in a "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate, it said. 

As per the ED, Chaitanya Baghel was at the helm of the syndicate behind the alleged liquor scam and personally handled nearly Rs 1,000 crore generated from the scandal. 

The ACB/EOW has claimed Chaitanya Baghel, along with managing the proceeds of crime at a higher level, received around Rs 200-250 crore as his share. 

The proceeds of crime linked to the scam could exceed Rs 3,500 crore, the state agency had claimed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pan masala makers must register under cess law from Feb 1
LIVE! Pan masala makers must register under cess law from Feb 1

US will come to rescue if Iran targets protesters: Trump
US will come to rescue if Iran targets protesters: Trump

This comes as people in Iran continue to protest against rising prices and economic hardship pouring into the streets across several provinces in Iran, with some protests escalating into fatal confrontations with security forces, CNN...

Docs who wrote Rx held RDX in hands: Rajnath on Delhi blast
Docs who wrote Rx held RDX in hands: Rajnath on Delhi blast

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of a rising trend of white-collar terrorism, where highly educated individuals engage in anti-social and anti-national activities. He cited the Red Fort bombing as an example and emphasized the...

Refused marriage, woman chops off lover's private parts
Refused marriage, woman chops off lover's private parts

A 25-year-old woman in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly severing her lover's private parts after he refused to marry her. The incident occurred at her residence during New Year celebrations.

1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Between Guwahati, Howrah
1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Between Guwahati, Howrah

'The sleeper variant is designed for long-distance journeys, with modern berths, improved interiors and enhanced safety features.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO