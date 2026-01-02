HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bullet train to start on 15/8/2027 in phases

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
10:32
image
India's first bullet train will start operations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on August 15, 2027, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday, adding that the high speed corridor will be opened in phases.

"The bullet train will be ready in 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora. After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad will open, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad will open," he said addressing the media.

When fully commissioned, the 508-kilometre corridor being executed by the National High Speed rail Corporation, will have 12 stations including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

The minister said the bullet train, in its inaugural run, will now cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in August 2027. The inaugural run was originally planned on a 50-km stretch between Surat and Billimora within the same deadline. 

The bullet train will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in 1 hour 58 minutes and it will halt at four stations.

The Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is being built at a total estimated cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore, with the Japan International Cooperation Agency funding 81 per cent of the cost.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mayor Mamdani thanks family from 'Kampala to Delhi'
LIVE! Mayor Mamdani thanks family from 'Kampala to Delhi'

'I think of your words': Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid
'I think of your words': Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid

US lawmakers have written to the Indian Ambassador to the US, expressing concern over the prolonged detention of activist Umar Khalid and urging a fair trial in accordance with international law.

Russia shares 'evidence' of attack on Putin's residence
Russia shares 'evidence' of attack on Putin's residence

Days after Russia alleged that Ukraine targeted President Vladimir Putin's official residence in a drone attack, Russian authorities on Thursday said they had shared what they described as evidence related to the incident with the United...

₹3.84 Trillion Spent On These Weapons...
₹3.84 Trillion Spent On These Weapons...

The largest tranche came in July, in the wake of Operation Sindoor, with the DAC according acceptance of necessity -- or initial approval -- for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to approximately ₹1.05 trillion through...

'Apologise to Hindus': Thakur Targets KKR, Mustafizur
'Apologise to Hindus': Thakur Targets KKR, Mustafizur

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur slams KKR for buying Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO