Bullet train to start on 15/8/2027 in phases

"The bullet train will be ready in 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora. After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad will open, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad will open," he said addressing the media.





When fully commissioned, the 508-kilometre corridor being executed by the National High Speed rail Corporation, will have 12 stations including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.





The minister said the bullet train, in its inaugural run, will now cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in August 2027. The inaugural run was originally planned on a 50-km stretch between Surat and Billimora within the same deadline.





The bullet train will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in 1 hour 58 minutes and it will halt at four stations.





The Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is being built at a total estimated cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore, with the Japan International Cooperation Agency funding 81 per cent of the cost.





-- Business Standard

India's first bullet train will start operations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on August 15, 2027, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday, adding that the high speed corridor will be opened in phases.