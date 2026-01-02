BSE Sensex top gainers today

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fri, 02 January 2026
Equity benchmark index Nifty hit its lifetime peak before closing 182 points higher on Friday, and the BSE Sensex jumped 573 points, powered by strong buying in power, banking and metal stocks. 

Unabated capital infusion by domestic institutional investors amid a sharp rally in Asian peers also supported the domestic stock market, traders said. 

Charting out a firm trend, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 573.41 points or 0.67 percent to settle at 85,762.01. 

During the day, it jumped 623.67 points, or 0.73 percent, to 85,812.27. 

A total of 2,772 stocks advanced, while 1,449 declined and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE. 

Rising for the third-straight session, the 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 182 points, or 0.70 percent, to 26,328.55. 

During the day, it surged 193.45 points, or 0.73 percent, to reach an all-time peak of 26,340. 

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 720.56 points or 0.84 percent, and the Nifty climbed 286.25 points or 1.09 percent. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, NTPC, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Maruti, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest gainers.

TOP STORIES

A six-month-old infant in Indore, born after 10 years of prayers, died due to water contamination, highlighting a larger outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in the Bhagirathpura area. Residents claim 15 deaths, while the health department...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh after at least 10 people died allegedly due to contaminated water in Indore, accusing them of negligence and insensitivity.

A group of US lawmakers has written to the Indian Ambassador to the United States, urging a fair and timely trial for activist Umar Khalid, who has been detained under the UAPA.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserts India's right to defend against terrorism from 'bad neighbours' while highlighting India's support for friendly nations.

