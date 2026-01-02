HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP drops civic polls candidate after videos show her...

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
09:07
image
The BJP has withdrawn the candidature of Pooja More-Jadhav in the Pune civic polls after a backlash from party workers. She had received her AB form (a key document for filing nomination) from the BJP for ward number 2 under the quota of ally RPI for the January 15 elections. 

However, her candidature ran into trouble after old videos surfaced showing her making personal remarks against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife during the Maratha quota agitation. Union minister and Pune's BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that her nomination has been withdrawn. More-Jadhav called herself a victim of social media trolls. 

"They spread misinformation about me and tried to portray that I do not believe in the BJP's ideology. Considering the trolling, I made a conscious decision to withdraw my nomination," she said. She also claimed some other girl made the comments, but trolls had attributed these to her. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dec 31: Most-ordered items were biryani, pizza and...
LIVE! Dec 31: Most-ordered items were biryani, pizza and...

Bangladesh: Hindu businessman hacked, set on fire
Bangladesh: Hindu businessman hacked, set on fire

A Hindu businessman in Bangladesh was brutally attacked, hacked, and set on fire by unidentified assailants. The victim, Khokon Chandra Das, was attacked while returning home from his shop. He sustained severe injuries and is receiving...

BJP drops candidate after video on Fadnavis surfaces
BJP drops candidate after video on Fadnavis surfaces

The BJP withdrew Pooja More-Jadhav's candidature in the Pune civic polls after old videos surfaced showing her making remarks against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife.

'Apologise to Hindus': Thakur Targets KKR, Mustafizur
'Apologise to Hindus': Thakur Targets KKR, Mustafizur

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur slams KKR for buying Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman

'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'

'The worst part is that after the attack on December 9, the Dehradun police refused to register an FIR for the murder.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO