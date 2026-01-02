HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Attack on India's pluralism: Cong on SRK traitor remark

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
07:59
image
Congress MP Manickam Tagore strongly condemned the 'traitor' remarks made against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, calling the comments an "attack on India's pluralism" while saying that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should stop "poisoning society". 

Taking to X, Tagore on Thursday said, "Calling Superstar Shah Rukh Khan a 'traitor' is an attack on India's pluralism. Hate cannot define nationalism. RSS must stop poisoning society." 

This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sangeet Som labelled Shah Rukh Khan a "traitor" over the inclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad. Amid the mounting controversy over the selection of the Bangladeshi player, Som accused the actor of investing money in players from a country he claimed was "working against India". 

"The way Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh, women and girls are being raped, their homes are being burned, and anti-India slogans are being chanted there. Despite all this, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan, I'm calling him a traitor because everything he has is given by India, given by the people of India, but where do they invest this money? They invest it in players from a country that is working against India," Som told ANI.

He further added, "I want to tell people like Shah Rukh Khan that they will not succeed. At any cost, they will not be able to get Mustafizur Rahman to play here. Rahman won't be able to step outside the airport." Som said, "People like Shah Rukh Khan are traitors; they eat in India and sing praises of Pakistan and Bangladesh." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India pilot detained in Vancouver over alcohol smell
LIVE! Air India pilot detained in Vancouver over alcohol smell

Hindu businessman attacked in Bangladesh, set on fire
Hindu businessman attacked in Bangladesh, set on fire

A Hindu businessman in Bangladesh was brutally attacked, hacked, and set on fire by unidentified assailants. The victim, Khokon Chandra Das, was attacked while returning home from his shop. He sustained severe injuries and is receiving...

40 dead, 100 injured in fire at bar in Switzerland
40 dead, 100 injured in fire at bar in Switzerland

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday stated that around 40 people have died and 100 others have been injured in a non-arson fire at the 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, citing information...

Haryana gang rape: 'They threatened to kill her if...'
Haryana gang rape: 'They threatened to kill her if...'

A day after a 25-year-old woman was reportedly gangraped in a moving van through the night and thrown out of the speeding vehicle, chilling details have surfaced pointing at the brutality of the two alleged perpetrators.

'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'

'The worst part is that after the attack on December 9, the Dehradun police refused to register an FIR for the murder.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO