Follow Rediff on:      
Alarming trend of white-collar terrorism in India: Rajnath

Fri, 02 January 2026
15:46
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that an alarming trend of white-collar terrorism is emerging in the country, wherein highly-educated people are engaging in anti-social and anti-national activities. 

Singh pointed at the November 10 car bomb blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, where the perpetrators were found to be doctors. Today, an alarming trend of white-collar terrorism is emerging in the country. 

Highly-educated people are working against society and the country, Singh said at the 104th foundation day event of Bhupal Nobles' University here. The perpetrators of the (Delhi) bomb blast were doctors those who write 'Rx' on prescriptions, yet have RDX in their hands. This highlights the need for knowledge to be accompanied by values and character, the defence minister said. 

The purpose of education is not only professional success but also the development of morality, ethics and human character, he said. The explosives-laden i20 car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people, was driven by Dr Umar-un-Nabi. 

The probe unravelled a 'white-collar' terror module, leading to the arrests of three doctors -- Muzammil Ganai, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed -- among others. Singh also said that many defence startups are doing remarkable work in the country. I am confident that in the next 15-20 years, India will become fully self-reliant in weapons, the defence minister said. He also said that artificial intelligence, machine learning and other technologies are transforming people's lives and work, and they must be used positively to drive India's development. 

India is the world's fourth-largest economy, which is on track to become the third-largest by 2030, Singh said, noting that universities have a big role to play in this journey. He also emphasised the importance of understanding the delicate balance between self-respect and ego, and urged people not to cross the fine line between the two. While the feeling of self-respect is important, it should never transform into arrogance," Singh said. -- PTI

