Air India pilot detained in Vancouver over alcohol smell

"The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy." "Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot's fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry. In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities.





According to NDTV, the Air India pilot was detained at the Vancouver airport after he reportedly smelled of alcohol shortly before boarding a flight he was scheduled to operate last week, delaying the take-off. The pilot was assigned to operate a Delhi-bound flight.

A statement from Air India: Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on 23 December 2025 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure.