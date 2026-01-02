HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Air India pilot detained in Vancouver over alcohol smell

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
08:13
image
A statement from Air India: Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on 23 December 2025 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. 

"Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot's fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry. In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities. 

"The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy." 

According to NDTV, the Air India pilot was detained at the Vancouver airport after he reportedly smelled of alcohol shortly before boarding a flight he was scheduled to operate last week, delaying the take-off. The pilot was assigned to operate a Delhi-bound flight.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India pilot detained in Vancouver over alcohol smell
LIVE! Air India pilot detained in Vancouver over alcohol smell

Hindu businessman attacked in Bangladesh, set on fire
Hindu businessman attacked in Bangladesh, set on fire

A Hindu businessman in Bangladesh was brutally attacked, hacked, and set on fire by unidentified assailants. The victim, Khokon Chandra Das, was attacked while returning home from his shop. He sustained severe injuries and is receiving...

40 dead, 100 injured in fire at bar in Switzerland
40 dead, 100 injured in fire at bar in Switzerland

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday stated that around 40 people have died and 100 others have been injured in a non-arson fire at the 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, citing information...

Haryana gang rape: 'They threatened to kill her if...'
Haryana gang rape: 'They threatened to kill her if...'

A day after a 25-year-old woman was reportedly gangraped in a moving van through the night and thrown out of the speeding vehicle, chilling details have surfaced pointing at the brutality of the two alleged perpetrators.

'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'

'The worst part is that after the attack on December 9, the Dehradun police refused to register an FIR for the murder.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO