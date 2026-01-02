HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

16-year-old Dalit boy kidnapped, assaulted by five men in Bareilly

Fri, 02 January 2026
Share:
23:49
File image
File image
A 16-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly kidnapped, stripped, and brutally assaulted by five men in the Cantt police station area in Bareilly, the police said on Friday. 

The police said the assault was triggered by a minor dispute between the victim and one of the accused on Instagram a few days before the incident. 

A video of the incident, which took place on the night of December 31, has surfaced on social media. 

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, Aarti Devi, from Valmiki Mohalla, her son was taking a walk near their home when the accused Mukul Yadav, Subhash Yadav alias AD, Sultan, Ayush, and Basu arrived on a motorcycle and kidnapped him. 

The boy was allegedly taken to a secluded spot near a pond on Chanehta Road, where the accused threatened him with a country-made pistol and a knife, the complaint said. 

"The accused stripped the minor and thrashed him mercilessly. They filmed the entire act and later circulated the video on social media," a police officer said, quoting the FIR. 

The victim managed to escape from the spot and then informed his family about the incident. 

Superintendent of police ( City) Manush Pareek said that based on the woman's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the five accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

Preliminary investigations suggest the assault was triggered by a minor dispute between the victim and Mukul Yadav on Instagram a few days ago. Yadav had allegedly threatened to kill the boy by January 15, the SP added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man held in Bihar for circulating AI videos of PM, Prez
LIVE! Man held in Bihar for circulating AI videos of PM, Prez

Next Mumbai mayor will be 'Hindu and Marathi': Fadnavis
Next Mumbai mayor will be 'Hindu and Marathi': Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the next Mayor of Mumbai will be from the ruling alliance and will be 'both Hindu and Marathi,' as political campaigning heats up for the city's top civic post.

US will come to rescue if Iran targets protesters: Trump
US will come to rescue if Iran targets protesters: Trump

This comes as people in Iran continue to protest against rising prices and economic hardship pouring into the streets across several provinces in Iran, with some protests escalating into fatal confrontations with security forces, CNN...

Indore diarrhoea outbreak: Mayor confirms 10 deaths
Indore diarrhoea outbreak: Mayor confirms 10 deaths

A diarrhoea outbreak in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore has reportedly caused multiple deaths, with contaminated water suspected as the source. Conflicting reports exist regarding the number of fatalities.

Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby
Indore deaths: Milk mixed with dirty water killed baby

A six-month-old infant in Indore, born after 10 years of prayers, died due to water contamination, highlighting a larger outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in the Bhagirathpura area. Residents claim 15 deaths, while the health department...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO