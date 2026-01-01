Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York City mayor

12:10

Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist who rose to prominence on a campaign centred on tackling affordability in one of the most expensive cities in the United States, was sworn in early Thursday as New York City's 112th mayor.





At 34, Mamdani makes history as the city's first Muslim mayor, its first South Asian mayor, and the youngest person to hold the office in more than a century.





"This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime," Mamdani said moments after taking the oath, CNN reported.





The former Queens-based state assemblyman stunned the political establishment with his victory in the Democratic primary last summer, running on a platform focused on easing the cost-of-living burden.





His campaign pledged universal childcare, a rent freeze for nearly two million rent-stabilised tenants, and making city buses 'fast and free', according to CNN.





Mamdani was sworn in shortly after midnight during a private ceremony attended by his wife, artist Rama Duwaji.





His parents, filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, were also present. New York State Attorney General Letitia James, whom Mamdani has previously described as a 'political inspiration', administered the oath of office.





The ceremony was held at the disused City Hall subway station beneath City Hall Park in Manhattan, a historic site closed to the public since 1945.





The station, one of the city's original subway stops, opened in 1904, features ornate tiled arches, stained glass skylights and chandeliers, CNN reported.





Speaking after the ceremony, Mamdani highlighted the symbolism of the venue, describing it as 'a testament to the importance of public transit to the vitality, the health and the legacy of our city'.





He also announced the appointment of veteran city planner Michael Flynn as the next commissioner of the city's Department of Transportation. Public transport has been a cornerstone of Mamdani's agenda.





Along with proposals to make buses free, he has said his administration would expand bicycle lanes and redesign streets to better serve pedestrians.





A public inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at City Hall Plaza, where thousands are expected to attend.





Progressive leaders, including Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, are set to take part, with Sanders administering the public oath of office, CNN reported.





Mamdani's transition team has also planned a block party along Broadway, billed as the 'Inauguration of a New Era', with supporters gathering outside City Hall.





While his agenda has energised progressive circles, it has also attracted scepticism.





His proposals to tax the wealthy would require approval from the state legislature and the governor.





He assumes office at a time when New York's economy shows resilience, even as high living costs continue to strain working-class residents.





Mamdani's ascent comes as the national Democratic Party debates its future direction, with his victory intensifying discussions over whether the party should shift further left and make affordability a central issue ahead of upcoming midterm elections. -- ANI