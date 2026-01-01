HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman chops off lover's private parts for refusing to marry

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly chopping off her lover's private parts with a sharp weapon after he refused to marry her, a Mumbai police official said.

The incident took place in the woman's house in Jamblipada in Kalina in Santacruz East in the early hours of the day, the official added.

"The 42-year-old victim and the accused have been in a relationship for around seven years. However, he would refuse every time she asked him to marry her. She invited him for New Year celebrations at her house and, in the early hours of Thursday, attacked him with a sharp weapon and chopped off his private parts," the official said.

"The seriously injured victim managed to escape and alerted his brother, who rushed him to VN Desai Hospital. The woman was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for causing grievous hurt by dangerous means, criminal intimidation and other offences," he added.   -- PTI

LIVE! Another Hindu man attacked in Bangladesh, set on fire
LIVE! Another Hindu man attacked in Bangladesh, set on fire

Several dead in explosion at bar in Switzerland
Several dead in explosion at bar in Switzerland

A deadly explosion triggered a fire at a bar in Switzerland overnight, leaving 'several injured and dead' and overwhelming nearby hospitals with burn victims, according to Swiss broadcaster Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF).

Amid CM change buzz, Karnataka HM 'hopes for promotion'
Amid CM change buzz, Karnataka HM 'hopes for promotion'

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday hinted about his chief ministerial aspirations, asserting he too has ambitions like everyone and expects a 'political promotion' this year if the Congress high command decides so.

Haryana gang rape: 'They threatened to kill her if...'
Haryana gang rape: 'They threatened to kill her if...'

A day after a 25-year-old woman was reportedly gangraped in a moving van through the night and thrown out of the speeding vehicle, chilling details have surfaced pointing at the brutality of the two alleged perpetrators.

Tezpur University VC sent on leave amid protests
Tezpur University VC sent on leave amid protests

Nearly three months after students and teachers launched protests demanding the removal of Tezpur University Vice Chancellor (VC) Shambhu Nath Singh, the Ministry of Education (MoE) asked him to proceed on leave and ordered the setting...

