HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tezpur University VC sent on leave amid protests

Thu, 01 January 2026
Share:
17:14
image
The Ministry of Education (MoE) has ordered Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh to proceed on leave and ordered an enquiry panel to probe into allegations against him, according to officials.

The university has been witnessing sustained protests since mid-September against irregularities allegedly committed by Singh.

The protesters pursued a 24-hour hunger strike on Monday on the completion of 100 days of their agitation without any success.

"A three-member enquiry panel has been set up to probe into all matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in Tezpur University including allegations levelled against the Vice Chancellor. The VC shall recuse himself from all duties and proceed on leave immediately and shall remain on leave till completion of enquiry," a senior MoE official said.

The enquiry panel has been asked to submit its report within a maximum of three months.

Meanwhile, the ministry has appointed Amrendra Kumar Das from IIT Guwahati's Department of Design as Pro Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University.

The situation in Tezpur University had been tense since mid-September, with students accusing the VC and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, even as the state was mourning his death.

Apart from fiscal irregularities, the varsity community is also protesting the alleged deforestation and ecological destruction at the picturesque campus carried out under Singh's administration.

The VC abstained from the campus after the university witnessed heated scenes and an exchange of words between him and students on September 22, leading to a situation where Singh had to nearly flee from the spot.

At least 11 faculty members and senior officials have either resigned from their posts or the university itself since the protests began in September.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Army seizes ammo 'dropped by drone' in J-K
LIVE! Army seizes ammo 'dropped by drone' in J-K

Several dead in explosion at bar in Switzerland
Several dead in explosion at bar in Switzerland

A deadly explosion triggered a fire at a bar in Switzerland overnight, leaving 'several injured and dead' and overwhelming nearby hospitals with burn victims, according to Swiss broadcaster Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF).

Indore deaths: BJP's Vijayvargiya snaps at reporters
Indore deaths: BJP's Vijayvargiya snaps at reporters

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya faces backlash after using objectionable language in response to questions about contaminated water in Indore. The incident has sparked controversy and calls for his resignation.

Zohran Makes History On New Year's Day
Zohran Makes History On New Year's Day

Zohran Mamdani made history on January 1, 2026 as he was sworn in as New York City's mayor at the iconic Old City Hall subway station. The ceremony was attended by his wife Rama Duwaji and his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and...

'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'

'The worst part is that after the attack on December 9, the Dehradun police refused to register an FIR for the murder.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO