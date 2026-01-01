Rupee starts 2026 on negative note; falls 11 paise to 89.99 against USD in early trade

10:08

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com





Forex traders said the rupee entered 2026 with both challenges and cushions, while global uncertainty persists, India's strong macroeconomic parameters and ample forex reserves provide stability.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.94 against the US dollar, then lost some ground and touched 89.99, registering a fall of 11 paise over its previous close.





On Wednesday, the last trading session of 2025, the rupee settled at 89.88 against the US dollar.





"While the calendar has changed, volatility is likely to persist. Under Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the RBI appears comfortable allowing the rupee to adjust with market forces, while remaining actively present to smooth excessive moves and maintain orderly conditions," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said. -- PTI

