RSS chief to interact with youth and women during two-day Bhopal visit

This will be Bhagwat's fifth visit to Madhya Pradesh in the past 10 months, according to a statement issued by the Sangh.





The RSS chief will participate in a 'Yuva Samvad' (interaction) and a 'Pramukhjan Goshthi' (interaction with prominent citizens) on January 2, followed by a 'Samajik Sadbhav Baithak' (social harmony meeting) and a 'Shakti Samvad' (interaction with women) on January 3.





An RSS functionary said Bhagwat would refer to the organisation's 100-year journey and also discuss contemporary issues during these programmes.





He said the RSS chief will address a province-level 'Yuva Samvad' on January 2 at the Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in the Madhya Pradesh capital.





The functionary said youths from all 31 districts of the pranth (16 districts as per the administrative structure), who have made notable contributions and achieved distinction in various fields, will participate in the programme.





The interaction with prominent citizens will be held at an auditorium in Ravindra Bhavan, in which reputed personalities from various fields from the Bhopal division have been invited, he said.





According to the statement, a 'Samajik Sadbhav Baithak' will be organised at the Kushabhau Thakre auditorium on January 3, with participation from prominent members of different communities.





On the same evening, a 'Shakti Samvad' programme will be held with leading women representatives of Bhopal, it said. -- PTI

