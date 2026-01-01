HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rajnath visits Bangladesh High Commission, signs condolence for Khaleda Zia

Thu, 01 January 2026
Share:
17:18
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited the Bangladesh High Commission here and expressed his condolence on the demise of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Sharing a photo of his visit on X, Singh said, 'Went to the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi. Signed the Condolence Book expressing our profound sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of Bangladesh.'

Zia, the longtime chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died early Tuesday in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

The first woman prime minister of Bangladesh and the second in the Muslim world after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto, Zia dominated the country's politics for decades. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Army seizes ammo 'dropped by drone' in J-K
LIVE! Army seizes ammo 'dropped by drone' in J-K

Several dead in explosion at bar in Switzerland
Several dead in explosion at bar in Switzerland

A deadly explosion triggered a fire at a bar in Switzerland overnight, leaving 'several injured and dead' and overwhelming nearby hospitals with burn victims, according to Swiss broadcaster Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF).

Indore deaths: BJP's Vijayvargiya snaps at reporters
Indore deaths: BJP's Vijayvargiya snaps at reporters

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya faces backlash after using objectionable language in response to questions about contaminated water in Indore. The incident has sparked controversy and calls for his resignation.

Zohran Makes History On New Year's Day
Zohran Makes History On New Year's Day

Zohran Mamdani made history on January 1, 2026 as he was sworn in as New York City's mayor at the iconic Old City Hall subway station. The ceremony was attended by his wife Rama Duwaji and his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and...

'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'

'The worst part is that after the attack on December 9, the Dehradun police refused to register an FIR for the murder.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO