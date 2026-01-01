Prez Murmu extends New Year greetings, urges commitment to nation-building

09:51





In a post shared on X, the President said that the New Year symbolises fresh beginnings and offers an opportunity for reflection and setting new resolutions. She urged citizens to strengthen their commitment to national development, social harmony and environmental protection.





"On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both at home and abroad. The New Year symbolises new energy and positive change. It is also an opportunity for introspection and new resolutions. In this New Year, let us further refine our commitment to national development, social harmony, and environmental protection. May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all of you and reinvigorate our resolve to build a strong and bright India," she posted a message on X. -- ANI

