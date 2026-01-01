HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Prez Murmu extends New Year greetings, urges commitment to nation-building

Thu, 01 January 2026
Share:
09:51
image
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her best wishes to citizens across the country and Indians living abroad on the occasion of the New Year, calling it a time for renewed energy, positive change and collective responsibility towards nation-building. 

In a post shared on X, the President said that the New Year symbolises fresh beginnings and offers an opportunity for reflection and setting new resolutions. She urged citizens to strengthen their commitment to national development, social harmony and environmental protection. 

"On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both at home and abroad. The New Year symbolises new energy and positive change. It is also an opportunity for introspection and new resolutions. In this New Year, let us further refine our commitment to national development, social harmony, and environmental protection. May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all of you and reinvigorate our resolve to build a strong and bright India," she posted a message on X. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai greets 2026 with rain, no sunshine
LIVE! Mumbai greets 2026 with rain, no sunshine

Goa nightclub built illegally on salt pan, no licence
Goa nightclub built illegally on salt pan, no licence

A magisterial inquiry report reveals that the Goa nightclub where a deadly fire killed 25 people was built illegally on salt pan and operated without a valid trade license, indicating serious lapses and collusion at multiple official...

88 hurt as loco trains collide inside U'khand hydel tunnel
88 hurt as loco trains collide inside U'khand hydel tunnel

A loco train carrying workers for tunnel excavation during the night shift was about two kilometres inside the tunnel when another loco train coming from the opposite direction lost control and collided with it.

Pune serial blasts case accused shot dead in Maha town
Pune serial blasts case accused shot dead in Maha town

Bunty Jahagirdar, an accused in the 2012 Pune serial blasts case, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Shrirampur town in Ahilyanagar district on Wednesday, police said.

The AI Financial Bubble Is For Real
The AI Financial Bubble Is For Real

'I don't see how a company like OpenAI can honestly expect to generate revenue significant enough to maintain its spending habits via John and Jane Q. Public,' points out Sree Sreenivasan.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO