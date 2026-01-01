Passenger held with gold worth Rs 3.89 cr at Mumbai airport

10:03





Based on specific intelligence, DRI officials on Wednesday intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Bahrain.





A search of his baggage led to the recovery of 12 capsules filled with gold dust in wax form, weighing 3.05 kg, the official said.





The capsules were concealed inside a water tumbler to evade detection.





The recovered gold, found to be of 24-carat purity, is worth Rs 3.89 crore, he said.





The precious metal has been seized, and a probe is underway, the official added. -- PTI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has claimed to have busted a gold smuggling syndicate after seizing the yellow metal worth Rs 3.89 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, an official said.