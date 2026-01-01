HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 70% of fintechs' loan book unsecured

Thu, 01 January 2026
Share:
12:56
image
Unsecured loans formed over 70 per cent of fintechs' total loan book, and more than half of them were extended to borrowers under 35 years of age, the Reserve Bank of India said in its Financial Stability Report.

Unsecured loans are personal loans and unsecured business loans. According to RBI, fintech firms have been increasing their footprint in retail lending, which now forms 8.9 per cent of total NBFC consumer segment loans, up from 7.3 per cent in September 2023.

Between September 2024 and September 2025, fintechs registered a robust growth of 36.1 per cent, largely driven by personal loans that formed more than half of their outstanding loan portfolio and are rising both in terms of value and volume.

Having said that, RBI highlighted that in terms of asset quality, the impairment of personal loans in the fintech firms portfolio has declined over the last one year even as credit has expanded rapidly.

'Compared to other NBFCs, however, the impairment in the small ticket loans were relatively higher. Furthermore, the impairment among borrowers who have availed unsecured loans from five or more lenders was also elevated,' RBI highlighted.     

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York City mayor
LIVE! Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York City mayor

'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'

'The worst part is that after the attack on December 9, the Dehradun police refused to register an FIR for the murder.'

Goa fire: Sarpanch disqualified, panchayat secretary axed
Goa fire: Sarpanch disqualified, panchayat secretary axed

Goa government takes action against officials after a magisterial inquiry reveals negligence in connection with a nightclub fire that killed 25 people.

The AI Financial Bubble Is For Real
The AI Financial Bubble Is For Real

'I don't see how a company like OpenAI can honestly expect to generate revenue significant enough to maintain its spending habits via John and Jane Q. Public,' points out Sree Sreenivasan.

YouTuber booked for remarks against Hindu religion, deities
YouTuber booked for remarks against Hindu religion, deities

A case has been registered against YouTuber Anvesh for allegedly making derogatory and provocative statements against Hindu society, religious beliefs, and deities, following a complaint by BJP leader Karate Kalyani.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO