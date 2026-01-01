Mumbai greets 2026 with rain, no sunshine

09:11

A bus passes amid light showers in Lower Parel in Mumbai on Wednesday morning./ANI on X





Instead of welcoming the year with the first rays of sunshine, parts of Mumbai, especially the island city, were greeted by rains.





The rains began shortly before 6 am. While it was more intense in several areas, many other places experienced drizzle.





The intensity gradually reduced after 6.15 am. Social media users reacted to the unexpected weather.





"Now who would have thought that it's going to rain on the very first day of 2026," wrote Rahul Bilve on X.





Another user, Muffi Kapadia, wrote, "#MumbaiRains welcoming 2026 with unseasonal showers. Beautiful weather nevertheless."





The unseasonal rains made the weather pleasant in the city, many residents said. -- PTI

