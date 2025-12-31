HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai cop falls off local train footboard at Mulund station, dies

Thu, 01 January 2026
A traffic police constable travelling in a local train died after he lost his balance and collapsed on a platform at Mulund railway station on Wednesday evening, an official said. 

The deceased, identified as Devidas Saste, was attached to the Sahar Traffic Division, the official said. 

According to the police, Saste was suffering from serious cardiac ailments and had four blockages in his heart. 

He had been on medical leave from August 7 to November 25 and had undergone angiography at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. 

After his health improved, he resumed duty on November 26. After completing his duty, Saste was travelling to his residence in Kalyan, Thane district, on a local train. He was standing on the footboard. 

When the train reached Mulund, he suddenly lost his balance and collapsed on the platform. 

Two police constables accompanying Saste immediately rushed him to Agarwal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official added. 

His family has been informed about the incident, and the department is providing all possible assistance, the official said. -- PTI

