Maoist carrying Rs 50K bounty killed in Jharkhand encounter

Thu, 01 January 2026
09:20
Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation/File image
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bihar's Begusarai district, the police said. 

The deceased has been identified as Dayanand Malakar, secretary of the north-Bihar Central Zonal Committee of the outlawed CPI-Maoist. 

Two of his associates were arrested, they said. 

According to a statement issued by the Special Task Force of Bihar police, "Malakar alias Chotu, a Maoist who was wanted by the police in more than 14 criminal cases, killed in an encounter with a joint team of STF and district police in the Teghra area of Begusarai on Wednesday evening." 

"Acting on a tip-off, security personnel reached the spot where Malakar was hiding along with his associates. After noticing the police personnel, Malakar tried to escape and fired at the police. Security personnel retaliated in self-defence. The Maoist was injured in the encounter and two of his accomplices were arrested," the statement said. 

Malakar was rushed to the nearest government hospital, where he was declared dead. 

No security personnel were injured in the encounter, it said. 

The police also recovered one 5.56 MM INSAS rifle, a country-made pistol, 25 live cartridges and 15 spent cartridges from the spot. 

"Malakar, carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, ...was involved in several Maoist operations... in north-Bihar," the statement said. -- PTI

