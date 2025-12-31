Goa fire: Sarpanch disqualified, panchayat secy sacked

00:17





In two different orders, director of panchayat, Mahadev Araundekar, disqualified the sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa, Roshan Redkar, and dismissed the then panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar from government service.





Based on the findings of the magisterial inquiry report released earlier in the day, Araundekar termed Redkar's conduct as "persistent remiss of duties."





"The breach of the public trust resulted in a catastrophe, causing the death of 25 people," stated the order, passed under section 50(5) of the Goa Panchayati Raj Act.





Redkar is removed from membership of the panchayat and debarred from holding any office in a panchayat for five years.





The order regarding the dismissal of the then secretary of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, Raghuvir Bagkar, stated that while the demolition order of the controversial nightclub was appealed before the Directorate of Panchayat, the (then) secretary remained absent during the hearing, resulting in staying of the demolition order. -- PTI

