Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi's air quality plummets to 'very poor' amid cold wave

Thu, 01 January 2026
10:33
Republic Day rehearsals underway at India Gate amid poor AQI and cold on Thursday./ANI on X
Delhi's air quality dropped to the 'very poor' category on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 371 recorded around 8:00 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), on the very first day of the New Year 2026. 

According to data from CPCB, Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 371 at 8 pm, placing it firmly in the 'very poor' to 'severe' category. 

Several monitoring stations across the capital reported alarming pollution levels. 

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 418, while Wazirpur stood at 414. 

Rohini reported an AQI of 413, followed by Ashok Vihar at 392. 

Siri Fort recorded 384, RK Puram logged 381, Chandni Chowk registered 377, and ITO stood at 371. 

Despite the deteriorating air quality and reduced visibility due to dense fog, preparations for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations continued at India Gate, with security personnel and participants seen rehearsing for the grand parade. 

According to the IMD (India Meteorological Department), dense to very dense fog is expected to persist over Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 5, while East Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness similar conditions till January 2. 

West Rajasthan is expected to remain under dense fog conditions till January 3, 2026. 

The weather agency further stated that dense fog conditions are also likely during night and morning hours at isolated pockets over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Jharkhand till January 2. -- ANI

