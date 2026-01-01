HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Civic polls: BJP's Chandrapur city chief sacked over 'tampering' of candidate list

Thu, 01 January 2026
Share:
14:11
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra has relieved its Chandrapur city unit chief from his post, accusing him of manipulating a candidate list for the upcoming civic polls.

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan had announced a few names for the January 15 elections, but those names did not figure in the list shared by city chief Subhash Kasangottuwar, said the party's youth wing general secretary Sunil Dongre on Wednesday.

The party later learnt that a few names were changed in the document signed by Chavan, and nomination forms were distributed as per the tampered list. 

Citing this alleged misconduct, the BJP on Wednesday relieved Kasangottuwar from his post, said Dongre, whose name was removed from the list sent by Chavan.

Mukund Kulkarni, office secretary to the BJP state unit, also wrote to Kasangottuwar, stating that he had been relieved from his post with immediate effect. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Blast at bar in Switzerland, several dead
LIVE! Blast at bar in Switzerland, several dead

Indore deaths: BJP's Vijayvargiya snaps at reporters
Indore deaths: BJP's Vijayvargiya snaps at reporters

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya faces backlash after using objectionable language in response to questions about contaminated water in Indore. The incident has sparked controversy and calls for his resignation.

Sharad Pawar, Shinde to fight Pune civic polls together?
Sharad Pawar, Shinde to fight Pune civic polls together?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that his party, the NCP, is in discussions with the Shiv Sena regarding seat sharing for the upcoming Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls. This comes as alliances blur in the...

Zohran Makes History On New Year's Day
Zohran Makes History On New Year's Day

Zohran Mamdani made history on January 1, 2026 as he was sworn in as New York City's mayor at the iconic Old City Hall subway station. The ceremony was attended by his wife Rama Duwaji and his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and...

'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'

'The worst part is that after the attack on December 9, the Dehradun police refused to register an FIR for the murder.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO