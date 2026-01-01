Civic polls: BJP's Chandrapur city chief sacked over 'tampering' of candidate list

14:11

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra has relieved its Chandrapur city unit chief from his post, accusing him of manipulating a candidate list for the upcoming civic polls.



BJP state president Ravindra Chavan had announced a few names for the January 15 elections, but those names did not figure in the list shared by city chief Subhash Kasangottuwar, said the party's youth wing general secretary Sunil Dongre on Wednesday.



The party later learnt that a few names were changed in the document signed by Chavan, and nomination forms were distributed as per the tampered list.



Citing this alleged misconduct, the BJP on Wednesday relieved Kasangottuwar from his post, said Dongre, whose name was removed from the list sent by Chavan.



Mukund Kulkarni, office secretary to the BJP state unit, also wrote to Kasangottuwar, stating that he had been relieved from his post with immediate effect. -- PTI