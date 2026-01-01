HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Blast at bar in Switzerland, several dead

Thu, 01 January 2026
Share:
14:03
image
A deadly explosion triggered a fire at a bar in Switzerland overnight, leaving 'several injured and dead' and overwhelming nearby hospitals with burn victims, according to Swiss broadcaster Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF).

The incident comes weeks ahead of the World Economic Forum's 2026 Annual Meeting, which will take place from January 19 to 23 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The blast occurred around 1.30 am, Valais police spokesman Gaetan Lathion told the Keystone-SDA news agency, adding that the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

He said more than 100 people were inside the restaurant at the time of the incident, underlining the scale of the emergency response that followed. 

Emergency services rushed to the scene soon after the explosion, as authorities worked to evacuate those trapped inside the building.

A helpline has since been set up for families and relatives of victims at the telephone number '084 811 21 17'.

The impact of the incident was quickly felt beyond the immediate area.

A doctor from the Rega air rescue service told French-language broadcaster RTS that hospitals across French-speaking Switzerland were struggling to cope with a surge of patients suffering from severe burns.

The doctor urged the public to show solidarity and avoid risky activities on January 1.

As rescue operations continued, visuals circulating on social media, reportedly filmed from outside the Constellation Bar, showed flames burning inside the building while emergency responders converged on the site.

The footage also captured numerous emergency vehicles arriving. A witness told the broadcaster that 'countless' ambulances, along with several helicopters, were deployed to evacuate and transport the injured, highlighting the seriousness of the injuries sustained.

While Swiss news outlet Blick reported that the blaze may have been triggered by fireworks during a New Year's Eve concert, Swiss police said the cause remains 'unknown'.

According to SRF, the Valais cantonal police have scheduled a press conference for 10 am to provide further details on the incident and the ongoing investigation.

The incident took place in Crans-Montana, an upscale ski resort town located around two hours from Switzerland's capital, Bern.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Blast at bar in Switzerland, several dead
LIVE! Blast at bar in Switzerland, several dead

Indore deaths: BJP's Vijayvargiya snaps at reporters
Indore deaths: BJP's Vijayvargiya snaps at reporters

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya faces backlash after using objectionable language in response to questions about contaminated water in Indore. The incident has sparked controversy and calls for his resignation.

Sharad Pawar, Shinde to fight Pune civic polls together?
Sharad Pawar, Shinde to fight Pune civic polls together?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that his party, the NCP, is in discussions with the Shiv Sena regarding seat sharing for the upcoming Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls. This comes as alliances blur in the...

Zohran Makes History On New Year's Day
Zohran Makes History On New Year's Day

Zohran Mamdani made history on January 1, 2026 as he was sworn in as New York City's mayor at the iconic Old City Hall subway station. The ceremony was attended by his wife Rama Duwaji and his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and...

'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'

'The worst part is that after the attack on December 9, the Dehradun police refused to register an FIR for the murder.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO