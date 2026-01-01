HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Additional excise duty on tobacco, health cess on pan masala Feb 1

Thu, 01 January 2026
Share:
11:00
image
The government has notified February 1 as the date from which additional excise duty on tobacco products, and a health cess on pan masala will be levied. 

The new levies on tobacco and pan masala will be over and above the GST rate, and will replace the compensation cess, which is currently being levied on such 'sin goods'. 

From February 1, pan masala, cigarettes, tobacco and similar products will attract a GST rate of 40 percent, while biris' will attract 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a government notification. 

On top of this, a health and national security cess will be levied on pan masala, while tobacco and related products will attract additional excise duty. 

The finance ministry on Wednesday also notified the Chewing Tobacco, Jarda Scented Tobacco and Gutkha Packing Machines (Capacity Determination and Collection of Duty) Rules, 2026. 

In December, Parliament approved two Bills that allow the levy of the new Health and National Security Cess on pan masala manufacturing and the excise duty on tobacco. 

The government on Wednesday notified February 1 as the implementation date for these levies. 

The current GST compensation cess, levied at varying rates, will cease to exist effective February 1. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi's AQI plummets to 'very poor' amid cold wave, fog
LIVE! Delhi's AQI plummets to 'very poor' amid cold wave, fog

'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'

'The worst part is that after the attack on December 9, the Dehradun police refused to register an FIR for the murder.'

Goa fire: Sarpanch disqualified, panchayat secretary axed
Goa fire: Sarpanch disqualified, panchayat secretary axed

Goa government takes action against officials after a magisterial inquiry reveals negligence in connection with a nightclub fire that killed 25 people.

The AI Financial Bubble Is For Real
The AI Financial Bubble Is For Real

'I don't see how a company like OpenAI can honestly expect to generate revenue significant enough to maintain its spending habits via John and Jane Q. Public,' points out Sree Sreenivasan.

YouTuber booked for remarks against Hindu religion, deities
YouTuber booked for remarks against Hindu religion, deities

A case has been registered against YouTuber Anvesh for allegedly making derogatory and provocative statements against Hindu society, religious beliefs, and deities, following a complaint by BJP leader Karate Kalyani.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO