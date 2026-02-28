HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US-Iran war: Indian airlines advised to avoid 11 airspaces

Sat, 28 February 2026
Share:
21:58
image
Aviation watchdog DGCA on Saturday advised airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, till March 2.

The countries are Iran, Israel, Lebanon, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar.

Many airspaces are already shut in the wake of the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US on Saturday. Indian airlines have suspended their services to the Middle East.

The advisory has been issued in alignment with international safety standards and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB), the regulator said.

The watchdog has asked airlines to refrain from operating within the 11 affected airspaces at all flight levels and altitudes.

Carriers have been asked to closely monitor all updated Aeronautical Information Publications (AIPs) and Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued by the affected countries and national authorities.

"This advisory is effective immediately and remains valid until March 02, 2026, unless reviewed or superseded by further developments," DGCA said in the advisory. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Is Khamenei dead or alive? Foreign minister answers
Is Khamenei dead or alive? Foreign minister answers

Following US and Israeli strikes in Iran, reports have surfaced questioning the wellbeing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, prompting a swift denial from Iranian officials and condemnation of the military action.

Iran's defence minister killed in US-Israeli strikes: Report
Iran's defence minister killed in US-Israeli strikes: Report

A joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran has triggered a massive military confrontation in the Middle-East.

Dozens killed as Israel, US attack Iran; Tehran responds
Dozens killed as Israel, US attack Iran; Tehran responds

Israel has declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and civilians is expected in the immediate timeframe.

'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran
'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran

Following a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran, India is calling for restraint and de-escalation to avoid further military confrontation in the Middle East.

UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, 1 dead
UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, 1 dead

The authorities confirmed that the security situation in the UAE remains stable and that all concerned entities are monitoring developments around the clock.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO