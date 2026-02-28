'Urge all sides...': India on US-Israeli strikes on Iran

19:53

India on Saturday expressed 'deep concerned' over the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, calling for restraint.





"India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.





"Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected," it added.





The MEA further said, "Our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance."





The US and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran on Saturday, with American President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to overthrow the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.