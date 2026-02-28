HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Omar Abdullah cheers as J-K near historic Ranji title

Sat, 28 February 2026
Jammu and Kashmir were on the verge of scripting history as they piled on the runs on the fifth and final day of the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka in Hubballi on Saturday. 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was present at the venue, posted a photograph on X, saying he was in Hubballi to cheer the J-K cricket team as they sealed a historic win.

'There hasn't been a day over the five-day final that the team hasn't dominated the opposition,' he wrote.

Jammu and Kashmir have never won the Ranji Trophy, and a victory would mark their maiden title in India's premier domestic cricket tournament.

