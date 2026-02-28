Israel, US launch missile attack on Iran

12:42

Israel has launched what it described as a 'preventive' missile attack against Iran, its defence minister said, as visuals circulating online showed a plume of smoke billowing into the sky following the strike.





According to Reuters, Israel's military said it had sounded air raid sirens in several areas across the country to prepare the public for the possibility of retaliatory missile launches from Iran.





Separately, a US official told The Wall Street Journal that the United States participated in the attack and was also carrying out strikes. There was no immediate confirmation from Iranian authorities on the extent of the damage or casualties.





The situation remains fluid amid fears of escalation in the region.





The developments come amid ongoing nuclear negotiations between Washington, DC and Tehran.





The third round of talks between the two sides was held in Geneva on Thursday, with another round scheduled for Saturday, even as US President Donald Trump described Iran as 'very difficult' and stressed that any deal must be 'meaningful'. -- Agencies