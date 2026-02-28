HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Iran's defence minister killed in US-Israel strikes: Report

Sat, 28 February 2026
20:14
Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in Israeli attacks, Reuters reported citing three sources.

Iran has yet to comment publicly on the status of the two senior officials.

A joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran has triggered a massive military confrontation in the Middle-East. 

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

Following the attack, Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting several American military bases in the Middle-East, including in Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

TOP STORIES

'Urge all sides...': India on US-Israeli strikes on Iran
LIVE! 'Urge all sides...': India on US-Israeli strikes on Iran

'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran
'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran

Following a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran, India is calling for restraint and de-escalation to avoid further military confrontation in the Middle East.

Dozens killed as Israel, US attack Iran; Tehran responds
Dozens killed as Israel, US attack Iran; Tehran responds

Israel has declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and civilians is expected in the immediate timeframe.

UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, 1 dead
UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, 1 dead

The authorities confirmed that the security situation in the UAE remains stable and that all concerned entities are monitoring developments around the clock.

'Surrender or certain death': Trump's warning to Iran
'Surrender or certain death': Trump's warning to Iran

Addressing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, armed forces, and police, Trump said they must lay down their weapons and accept complete immunity or face 'certain death'.

