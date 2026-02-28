Iran's defence minister killed in US-Israel strikes: Report

20:14

Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in Israeli attacks, Reuters reported citing three sources.





Iran has yet to comment publicly on the status of the two senior officials.





A joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran has triggered a massive military confrontation in the Middle-East.





Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.





Following the attack, Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting several American military bases in the Middle-East, including in Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.