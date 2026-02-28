HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
India issues advisory for citizens in Israel, Jordan

Sat, 28 February 2026
India on Saturday issued advisories for its nationals in Israel and Jordan in view of the prevailing security situation in the region, urging them to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant.

The Embassy of India in Israel advised Indian nationals to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.

The Indian mission in Jordan also called on Indian nationals and tourists to exercise caution, stay safe and follow advisories issued by local authorities. It further advised Indian tourists in Jordan to leave the country immediately before commercial flight operations are disrupted.

The Embassy in Jordan said those facing any emergency may contact it at 00962-770 422 276.

The advisory comes after Israel launched a 'preventive missile attack' against Iran on Saturday.  -- ANI

