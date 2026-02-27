TVK chief Vijays wife files for divorce, cites alleged affair

18:09

TVK chief Vijay/File image





In her petition, Sangeeta Sornalingam alleged that the actor was involved in an extramarital relationship with another actress, the report said.





The couple married in August 1999 and have two children.





The plea has been filed under provisions of the Special Marriage Act, citing adultery and cruelty as grounds for dissolution of the marriage, the report said.





Vijay is facing a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, where 41 people were killed in September last year.





The victims were part of a large crowd that had gathered for a rally addressed by the actor-turned-politician.

