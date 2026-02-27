Stock markets decline in early trade

10:02





The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 117.15 points to 25,379.40. From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the major laggards. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Eternal were among the gainers. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Friday tracking a weak trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 364.62 points to 81,883.99 during initial trade.