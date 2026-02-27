HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets decline in early trade

Fri, 27 February 2026
10:02
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Friday tracking a weak trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 364.62 points to 81,883.99 during initial trade. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 117.15 points to 25,379.40. From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the major laggards. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Eternal were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Afghans will defend their beloved homeland'
LIVE! 'Afghans will defend their beloved homeland'

Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed
Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed

Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation, 'Ghazab lil Haq,' against the Afghan Taliban following alleged border attacks, resulting in reported casualties and destruction of Taliban infrastructure.

Pakistan Security Forces Targeted in Terror Attacks
Pakistan Security Forces Targeted in Terror Attacks

Multiple terror attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during Ramazan have resulted in the deaths of security personnel, while security forces in Balochistan have killed several rebels in response.

How You Can Watch Rare Planet Parade!
How You Can Watch Rare Planet Parade!

Six planets -- Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus -- will appear together in the evening sky.

Nepal woman searching for friend in Gurugram gang-raped
Nepal woman searching for friend in Gurugram gang-raped

In her complaint filed on Wednesday, the 26-year-old victim said she lived in Kurukshetra, where she worked with a private company.On Tuesday, she had come to Gurugram to meet a friend.

