Pakistan declares 'open war' with Afghanistan

Fri, 27 February 2026
09:26
Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif
Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif
Pakistan's defence minister says that there is now an 'open war' with Afghanistan after latest strikes.

"The entire nation stands by the Pakistani Armed Forces," Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif said according to a series of posts on the government's X account, reports BBC.

"The people and armed forces of Pakistan are always ready to protect the country's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pakistan's armed forces are determined not to allow the peace and security of the country to be compromised under any circumstances," a post said. 

Pakistani strikes have so far destroyed 27 Afghan Taliban military posts and captured nine others, according to Mosharraf Zaidi, the spokesperson for Pakistan's prime minister.

They have also destroyed more than 80 tanks, artillery and armed personnel carriers, he said.

Read more here. 

