Govt Mandates Sale Of Petrol With 20% Ethanol Blending

The decision comes against the backdrop of the recent controversy over ethanol blending amid claims that blending ethanol -- an agricultural by-product derived from sugar processing and feedstocks such as rice and maize -- impacts vehicle efficiency and mileage.





''The central government hereby directs that the oil companies shall sell Ethanol Blended Motor Spirit with percentage of ethanol up to 20 per cent as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications, and having minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95, in the States and the Union territories," the notification dated February 17 said.





The government may, in special circumstances, permit oil marketing companies (OMCs) to sell ethanol-blended petrol meeting the RON specifications prescribed by the BIS, for a specified period and in designated regions, it added.





RON indicates the fuel's ability to resist 'knocking', which causes loss of efficiency and potential engine damage. A fuel with higher RON, for example 95-98, has greater resistance to knocking.





The government's decision was welcomed by the ethanol industry, which said the move provides long-term demand certainty for producers nationwide, and is expected to benefit grain-based distilleries, maize processors, and sugar mills.





-- Shubhangi Mathur, Business Standard

