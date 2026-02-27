Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam likely to join DMK

09:13





This move follows recent praise by the OPS camp for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and prediction related to return of DMK government in the state. Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu MLA P Ayyappan, who is seen as part of former CM O Paneerselvam's camp, expressed his desire to see M. Stalin lead the state again following the next assembly polls.





Ayyappan stated in the Assembly that M K Stalin must once again become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With the blessings of Puratchi Thalaivar M. G. Ramachandran and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma J. Jayalalithaa, and with the good wishes of our elder brother O. Panneerselvam, I extend my thanks. He further said, "The Breakfast Scheme was introduced with a visionary outlook. For small children's who come to primary schools, the Chief Minister provides hot meals like a mother." -- ANI

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam is likely to join Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) on Friday ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections, sources said.