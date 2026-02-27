HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Rohit Pawar writes to CM; seeks thorough probe

Fri, 27 February 2026
Share:
23:47
image
Nationalist Congress Party-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking conversion of 'Devgiri', the official residence of Ajit Pawar for over two decades, into a memorial, while also demanding a time-bound and impartial inquiry into the January 28 air crash that claimed the former deputy CM's life.                 

Rohit Pawar said he personally submitted three letters to Fadnavis, pressing for a comprehensive technical and criminal investigation into the accident and rehabilitation of the families of those killed. 

Pawar was killed along with four others when their Learjet 45 aircraft crashed near Baramati airport in Pune district. 

Apart from the proposed memorial at Devgiri, he urged the state government to name Baramati Airport, the Pune Ring Road, the Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur elevated road and the Pune-Shirur elevated road after Ajit Pawar.

In a formal representation to the chief minister, the NCP (SP) legislator said the crash had triggered widespread suspicion across Maharashtra and asserted that "the truth must be brought to light without delay".    

He pointed out that the ill-fated aircraft, operated by private firm VSR, had earlier met with a serious accident at Mumbai airport in 2023 and that the final investigation report in that case was still awaited. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC bail to man who posted pro-Pak slogan on Instagram
LIVE! HC bail to man who posted pro-Pak slogan on Instagram

270 Taliban, 12 Pak soldiers killed as Afghan-Pak war erupts
270 Taliban, 12 Pak soldiers killed as Afghan-Pak war erupts

Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation, 'Ghazab lil Haq,' against the Afghan Taliban following alleged border attacks, resulting in reported casualties and destruction of Taliban infrastructure.

Kerala HC allows release of 'The Kerala Story 2'
Kerala HC allows release of 'The Kerala Story 2'

The Kerala High Court has overturned a single judge's order that had put a 15-day hold on the screening of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond,' paving the way for the film's release.

TVK chief Vijay's wife files divorce petition; alleges adultery
TVK chief Vijay's wife files divorce petition; alleges adultery

Sankgeetha Vijay, wife of actor-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, has filed for divorce, accusing him of an extra-marital affair and mental cruelty. The petition seeks to keep proceedings private and restrain media coverage.

Two more arrested in AI protest case; funds under lens
Two more arrested in AI protest case; funds under lens

Delhi Police have arrested two more Indian Youth Congress workers in connection with a 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit, bringing the total arrests to 14. Authorities are investigating the financial trail behind the protest,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO