Ajit Pawar plane crash: Rohit Pawar writes to CM; seeks thorough probe

23:47





Rohit Pawar said he personally submitted three letters to Fadnavis, pressing for a comprehensive technical and criminal investigation into the accident and rehabilitation of the families of those killed.





Pawar was killed along with four others when their Learjet 45 aircraft crashed near Baramati airport in Pune district.





Apart from the proposed memorial at Devgiri, he urged the state government to name Baramati Airport, the Pune Ring Road, the Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur elevated road and the Pune-Shirur elevated road after Ajit Pawar.





In a formal representation to the chief minister, the NCP (SP) legislator said the crash had triggered widespread suspicion across Maharashtra and asserted that "the truth must be brought to light without delay".





He pointed out that the ill-fated aircraft, operated by private firm VSR, had earlier met with a serious accident at Mumbai airport in 2023 and that the final investigation report in that case was still awaited. -- PTI

Nationalist Congress Party-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking conversion of 'Devgiri', the official residence of Ajit Pawar for over two decades, into a memorial, while also demanding a time-bound and impartial inquiry into the January 28 air crash that claimed the former deputy CM's life.