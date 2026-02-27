HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Afghans will defend their beloved homeland'

Fri, 27 February 2026
10:29
Hamid Karzai during a visit to India in 2006
Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Friday strongly condemned what he described as renewed Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan cities, asserting that the Afghan people would respond to any aggression with unity and courage. 

In a post on X, he said," The Pakistani aircraft once again bombed Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. The Afghans will defend their beloved homeland with complete unity in all circumstances and will respond to aggression with courage. Pakistan cannot free itself from the violence and bombings --those problems it has created itself--but must change its own policy and choose the path of good neighborliness, respect, and civilized relations with Afghanistan." -- ANI

