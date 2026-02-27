HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

8 cheetahs from Africa to arrive at Kuno on Saturday

Fri, 27 February 2026
Share:
11:08
image
Eight more cheetahs will be airlifted from Africa and brought to Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning, an official said on Friday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav will release the big cats into enclosures readied at the park under the ongoing cheetah revival programme in India via intercontinental translocations, he added. 

The batch from Botswana, comprising six females and two males, will fly to Gwalior between 9 pm and 10 pm on an Indian Air Force aircraft, Cheetah Project Director Uttam Sharma told PTI. From Gwalior, two IAF helicopters will transport the cheetahs to Kuno National Park, where they are expected to arrive between 9 am and 10 am on Saturday.

The flight duration from Botswana to Gwalior will be around nine to 10 hours, he said. This will be the third batch of cheetahs arriving from Africa, following earlier introductions from Namibia and South Africa, he added. With this, the number of cheetahs in India will rise to 46. - PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Court said I am honest: Kejriwal weeps after clean chit
LIVE! Court said I am honest: Kejriwal weeps after clean chit

Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed
Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed

Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation, 'Ghazab lil Haq,' against the Afghan Taliban following alleged border attacks, resulting in reported casualties and destruction of Taliban infrastructure.

Former CM, Jayalalithaa confidant Panneerselvam joins DMK
Former CM, Jayalalithaa confidant Panneerselvam joins DMK

Former AIADMK Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, expelled from the party in 2022, has joined the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant political shift.

EXCLUSIVE! How I Got A Dreaded Maoist To Surrender
EXCLUSIVE! How I Got A Dreaded Maoist To Surrender

'They are not abandoning their ideology. They now believe it is better to pursue their goals through the Constitution rather than from the barrel of a gun -- even if the ideology itself remains intact.'

Pakistan Security Forces Targeted in Terror Attacks
Pakistan Security Forces Targeted in Terror Attacks

Multiple terror attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during Ramazan have resulted in the deaths of security personnel, while security forces in Balochistan have killed several rebels in response.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO