Youth Cong secretary protests atop water tank in J-K's Reasi, detained

Thu, 26 February 2026
18:22
Indian Youth Congress state secretary Karandeep Singh was detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday after he climbed atop a five-storey water tank to protest the arrest of national president Uday Bhanu Chib, officials said. 

Carrying a Congress flag and a banner displaying the words 'Modi is compromised', Singh and another youth scaled the structure and shouted slogans targeting the Centre and the prime minister. 

The IYC state secretary accused the Union government of suppressing democratic voices and said the country's leadership has "bowed before foreign powers". 

He declared that the agitation would continue until the release of Chib, who was arrested over the "shirtless protest" during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. 

Singh also asserted that the Congress would not surrender to pressure. 

"We want Chib and his other colleagues to be released immediately. The BJP government and the prime minister are intolerant of democratic protests. We will continue our protest until they are released," he said. 

The protest drew a crowd of local residents, prompting the police and district administration to rush to the spot. 

After prolonged persuasion and negotiations, they managed to bring Singh down safely. 

He was taken into custody to prevent any escalation in protests, officials said. -- PTI

