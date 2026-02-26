HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
U'khand engineers warn of mass resignations over tweak in appointment criteria

Thu, 26 February 2026
20:46
File image
File image
The engineers of the three power corporations in Uttarakhand have warned of a mass-scale resignation over the state government's attempt to eliminate the criteria of engineering background for appointment as managing director. 

The development comes after managing director of the Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PTCUL), Prakash Chandra Dhyani, continues to serve at the top post despite the high court annulling his appointment. 

The Uttarakhand Power Engineers Association (UPEA) has warned the state government of a mass resignation and a tool-down strike against the conversion of positions like MD, which require an engineering background, into non-technical ones and the extension of service to retired officers. 

Alleging non-compliance with the high court's February 18 order, RTI activist Anil Baluni has filed a contempt petition in this regard. 

Demanding a judicial inquiry into the matter, the Congress party claimed that a Class III employee has been elevated to the position of MD through a well-planned conspiracy. 

The UPEA general secretary, Rahul Chanana, said that the meeting of the organisation's executive committee held here on Wednesday, unanimously condemned the extensions granted to retired officers in energy corporations, and opposed the government's intention to eliminate the requirement of an engineering background for the top post of such corporations. -- PTI

