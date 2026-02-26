Two arrested for attempting to run over police with car in Kerala

21:30

A police statement said the incident occurred at around 1.30 am on Wednesday, when a team from Ernakulam Town North Police Station was conducting vehicle checks as part of intensified night inspections ahead of the Assembly elections.





The police said officers were inspecting vehicles on Kaloor Shastri Road when the accused - identified as Shamnadh and Irshad - allegedly drove their car towards the team in an attempt to hit them.





Assistant sub-inspector Santhosh was dragged several metres after getting stuck on the bonnet of the car and sustained serious injuries, the statement said.





The accused fled through the interior roads in the Kaloor area following the incident.





The investigation team examined footage from around 100 CCTV cameras in nearby areas to trace the vehicle involved.





The accused, who had gone into hiding after the incident, were traced to Kollam district and taken into custody on Thursday, police said.





They are scheduled to be produced in the court on Friday, police added. -- PTI

