Truly Splendid!: Modi reacts to Netanyahu's clothes

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote," Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire."





Responding to the gesture, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said, "Truly splendid! Your fondness for Indian attire reflects your respect for the rich culture and traditions of our country."





Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with the Medal of the Knesset, becoming the first recipient of the honour. This is the highest honour of the Knesset.





Jaiswal said that PM Modi dedicated the medal to the "enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions between the two countries."





In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Partnership going from strength to strength ! In a special gesture, PM @narendramodi was bestowed with the Medal of Knesset by the Speaker @AmirOhana. PM @narendramodi is the first recipient of this honour."





"PM dedicated the medal to the enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions between the two countries," the post read.





The award was conferred in recognition of PM Modi's "exceptional contribution through his personal leadership" to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel. The medal was conferred after PM Modi's speech in the Israeli Parliament. -- ANI

