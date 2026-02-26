HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Textbook row: NCERT probes judgement lapse

Thu, 26 February 2026
Share:
20:30
File image
File image
Following the ire of Supreme Court, the NCERT is ascertaining the process of making textbooks which led to the error in judgement about inclusion of a chapter on "judicial corruption", sources said. 

The Council is also identifying the persons responsible for inclusion of the text. 

"The NCERT is ascertaining the process of making textbooks which has led to this error of judgement and also identify the persons responsible for the same. This would also ensure that this kind of inappropriateness is completely avoided in future. This shall be done with utmost strictness," a source said. 

Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed anguish over the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) coming up with a chapter on judicial corruption in its Class 8 textbook, while promising to fix accountability and take action against those involved in drafting the controversial portion. 

His remarks came on a day the Supreme Court observed that there appeared to be a "well-orchestrated conspiracy" to defame the judiciary. 

It imposed a "complete blanket ban" on the Class 8 NCERT book and ordered that all copies, physical and digital, be seized. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Super 8s India vs Zim Updates: Hardik survives, India surge past 180
T20 WC Super 8s India vs Zim Updates: Hardik survives, India surge past 180

LIVE! Textbook row: NCERT probes judgement lapse
LIVE! Textbook row: NCERT probes judgement lapse

'They have fired a gunshot': SC bans NCERT textbook
'They have fired a gunshot': SC bans NCERT textbook

The apex court ordered that the Centre and state authorities comply with its directions immediately, and warned of 'serious action' if directions are defied in any form.

ED wants speedy trial against Chidambaram in PMLA cases
ED wants speedy trial against Chidambaram in PMLA cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is seeking an expedited trial against Congress leader P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis and INX Media money laundering cases, having submitted the required prosecution sanction to the court.

Now, no charges for cancelling air ticket before 48 hrs
Now, no charges for cancelling air ticket before 48 hrs

The DGCA has revised air ticket refund norms, allowing passengers to cancel or change tickets without additional charges within 48 hours of booking, subject to conditions. The new rules also address name correction fees and medical...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO