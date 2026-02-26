SGPC retires Golden Temple's head granthi who raised graft allegations

23:25





On February 19, the SGPC had served him a notice to substantiate his allegations within 72 hours.





A day before this, Singh had alleged irregularities in the SGPC, claiming that money from unauthorised sale of gurdwara land and funds from sale of dried 'langar' were being embezzled.





The executive committee of SGPC held a special meeting in Amritsar on Thursday to deliberate on the 72-hour notice served to Singh.





After detailed discussions, the committee has decided to retire him from service, the SGPC said in a statement.





It said the decision was taken on the grounds that not only did Singh fail to produce any evidence to substantiate his allegations within the stipulated time, but also he continued to raise questions on management matters in violation of established service rules.





Noting that Singh recently held a press conference to reiterate his allegations, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that by going to the press, Singh not only violated SGPC service regulations but also undermined the dignity and sanctity of the highly respected office of the head granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib. -- PTI

